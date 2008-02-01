Boston Getting LED'ed On ATHF Mooninite Anniversary

Those of us not brain damaged enough to remember stuff from a year ago will recall the crazy response Boston had to the LED Mooninites plastered around their city to promote the Aqua Teen Hunger Force movie. This elite group of people lacking severe head trauma sure didn't forget, and they're definitely not letting the city of Boston forget it either as they're throwing up even more Mooninite LEDs today in celebration of the crapfest that happened last year. 1-31-07, a day that will live on in internet DIY nerd infamy. [MAKE]