Blu_ray, the Makeup

Making your face presentable for high definition is tough, which is why the makeup brand Cargo is carrying a "blu_ray" brand makeup—trademarked, no less—that's supposed to cover up any Cameron Diaz-level skin problems. It's unlikely that Sony will be pleased that someone's calling dibs on a brand they spent billions on building, but since this is in the makeup space, they might be SOL. We're sure Cargo's glad they don't have to make an "hd_dvd" branded makeup kit. [Sephora via Boing Boing Gadgets]