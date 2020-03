Do suits enjoy having a good time? We'd think so, although we've never actually seen physical evidence of this, which is why BlackBerry's Remote Stereo Gateway might be just the thing for them to loosen up those ties a little bit. The Gateway works like so: connect your phone via Bluetooth, connect your speakers into the output jack, start playing music. No hint as to the price or release date in the FCC docs (because they're FCC docs). [FCC via Engadget]