Bike Chain Cuffs Offer Sensuous Security

If you have an expensive bicycle, it might be a wise decision to invest in a serious lock that is capable of foiling would-be thieves. These Bike Chain Cuffs offer just such a solution with a design modelled after standard issue police handcuffs. Made from hardened laminated steel, a hardened pivot link and a heat-treated patented lock core, these cuffs are virtually indestructible—which is why they come with a lifetime guarantee. It is no wonder these suckers will set you back around US$157. [Firebox via Random Good Stuff]