Best iPhone App Ever: Current State Makes You Mini-Captain Planet

Unfortunately, it's still a concept, but Current State is amazing—behind its glowing, sexy UI, it's a real-time power management app that monitors consumption and lets you play with your power from anywhere. Devices are jacked in through plug-ends that bridge the plug and power socket, and after you sync everything, you can turn gear off and on or activate shutdown timers remotely. The monitoring app is pretty sophisticated too, showing you "hotspots" of suckage—I don't think there's an adapter for the Patriots yet, though. [The Greener Grass via Uberphones]