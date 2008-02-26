Believe It or Not, Sony Bravia Theater Systems are Walking On S-AIR

Sony's latest venture into wireless home-theater-in-a-box 5.1 systems includes options for wireless rear speakers and a new system called S-AIR that can transmit audio from your home theater to smaller clock-radio receivers in other rooms, up to a precise-sounding 164 feet away (50 metres). They all have five-disc 1080p-upconverting HDMI DVD players and an included TDM-iP10 iPod dock. (Tellingly, the dock for Sony Network Walkmans is sold separately.) Here's the product breakdown:

• The DAV-HDX576WF includes both the S-AIR receiver and the wireless rear speaker package, and costs US$500.

• The US$400 DAV-HDX277WC includes the S-AIR receiver; the WAHT-SA10 wireless speaker package is compatible, but sold separately for US$150.

• Also for US$400, the DAV-HDX279W includes the rear speakers, but you'd have to buy the compatible AIR-SA10 S-AIR receiver separately for US$120.

• If you're not sure what you want at all, you can pay US$300 for the DAV-HDX275 and then opt in to the S-AIR receiver or wireless rear-speaker kit later on.