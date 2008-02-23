Be a Walking Wikipedia With the Handheld Looking Glass Computer

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There's no better way to annoy your travel companions than to take something like this handheld-computer design wherever you go. Not only can you hold it up to buildings and get the address, history and architectural schematics (you know, for a heist), but it also supposedly hooks up with your personal organiser, a dictionary and Google—for that extra bit of information overload. Good thing that this camera/touchscreen display/GPS/internet 3G device is a design or we'd be forced to actually spend the money to buy one. [PetitInvention via Yanko Design]

