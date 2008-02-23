Be a Walking Wikipedia With the Handheld Looking Glass Computer

There's no better way to annoy your travel companions than to take something like this handheld-computer design wherever you go. Not only can you hold it up to buildings and get the address, history and architectural schematics (you know, for a heist), but it also supposedly hooks up with your personal organiser, a dictionary and Google—for that extra bit of information overload. Good thing that this camera/touchscreen display/GPS/internet 3G device is a design or we'd be forced to actually spend the money to buy one. [PetitInvention via Yanko Design]