BBC iPlayer Coming to iPhone, iPod Touch

The BBC plans to bring the popular iPlayer to the iPhone and iPod touch. That is fantastic news, as it means you will soon be able to stream great shows such as Top Gear and The Office to your iPod or iPhone. Better still, the added functionality is supposedly coming "within weeks."

The event is monumental in that it will be the first time an official TV broadband service has been routed to such mobile devices. Whether the iPlayer will be released as an optimised website, or an official app post SDK release is not clear, but either way, it's a win, win. David Brent has never looked so good, and boy, does he know it. [Mobility Today]