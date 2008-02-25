How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

BBC iPlayer Coming to iPhone, iPod Touch

The BBC plans to bring the popular iPlayer to the iPhone and iPod touch. That is fantastic news, as it means you will soon be able to stream great shows such as Top Gear and The Office to your iPod or iPhone. Better still, the added functionality is supposedly coming "within weeks."

The event is monumental in that it will be the first time an official TV broadband service has been routed to such mobile devices. Whether the iPlayer will be released as an optimised website, or an official app post SDK release is not clear, but either way, it's a win, win. David Brent has never looked so good, and boy, does he know it. [Mobility Today]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles