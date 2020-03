Banpresto's new Skyrium lamp might be just the ticket for those who like to enhance their trips to psychedelic dreamland with some whacky ambient lighting. Its diffusing lens and nine multicolored LEDs project ethereal cloud patterns onto walls and ceilings, with selectable themes to match your drug of choice mood. The whole thing can be run either from the mains or batteries, and it even has a battery-saver mode in case you get too zoned out to care. Available from April. [Kilian-Nakamura]