Bang & Olufsen's BeoVision HDTV Self-Calibrates With Its Robotic Appendage

Tuning your television is something only videophiles and Gizmodo readers do (seriously, normal people don't care enough to spend a few hours on this), but Bang & Olufsen's BeoVision 4 might change that practice. The 1080p TV has a built-in robotic arm with a camera on the end that swings down in front of the display in order to test the picture.

Once the TV has that information, it adjusts its settings accordingly to make sure you have the best picture (that B&O engineers deem) possible. The 50-inch model will cost you US$7500, and the 65-inch model will be US$13500. Maybe you should just learn to calibrate your own TV? Even hiring some guy to do it for you would be less than this. [Reg Hardware]