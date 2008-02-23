Bandai's Mirai Scope is Your Pocket Digital Fortune Teller (Gold Earring Not Included)

Sure, automated fortune tellers aren't new, but Bandai's new Mirai Scope may just be the first personal Zoltar you can fit in your pocket. It even comes with a hint of scientific mumbojumbo, since it asks you fifty questions about your life to asses your personality digitally. Once it's singled out your type from the 236 available it calculates some biorhythm data to help you chart your daily life. You can even share the bullshit mystery with a friend over an infrared link, if you're keen to see what the plastic marvel reckons the future has in store for you both. Available in March for around US$28—we predict it won't roam far from its Japanese birthplace. [Technabob]