How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bamboo Cell is Degradable Concept, Pandas' Phone of Choice

Dutch designer Gert-Jan van Breugel has come up with the idea of a degradable mobile. Remove the antenna, battery and print board, chuck the bio-plastic and bamboo body of the phone on the compost heap, and in a few weeks, bamboo seeds inside the phone will grow and turn your former communication device into a bamboo shoot. And when your bamboo gets big enough, you can hack it down, drill some holes in it and pretend to be Pan, prince of the hairy-legged satyrs, communicating with nymphs in your own special way. [Core77]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles