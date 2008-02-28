Bamboo Cell is Degradable Concept, Pandas' Phone of Choice

Dutch designer Gert-Jan van Breugel has come up with the idea of a degradable mobile. Remove the antenna, battery and print board, chuck the bio-plastic and bamboo body of the phone on the compost heap, and in a few weeks, bamboo seeds inside the phone will grow and turn your former communication device into a bamboo shoot. And when your bamboo gets big enough, you can hack it down, drill some holes in it and pretend to be Pan, prince of the hairy-legged satyrs, communicating with nymphs in your own special way. [Core77]