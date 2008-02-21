Backstopp Destroys Your Data When Your Computer is Moved

Look, I know that you're all about protecting your most sensitive of data, but a program that will destroy it if your computer is moved seems more likely to result in accidental deletion than actual protection. Sure, if you install it on a tower you'll probably be OK unless someone moves it to clean or plug something in, but the first time your kid moves your laptop into the living room and erases all of your banking info from the last decade you'll probably wish you had just chosen a really good password. [Pocket-Lint via New Launches]