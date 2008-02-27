Automated Guitar Hero Hack: How Bad Do You Want to Stop Sucking?



David Randolph of SYSTM has developed a hack for Guitar Hero that will turn even the most rhythmically challenged among us into virtual virtuosos. In fact, it will do all of the work for you by playing each note automatically. Now, before you get all excited about the gambling potential of a hack like this, keep in mind that it will take skill, a lot of time, and around US$500 in parts alone to pull off. Then again, you could always make up the cash by betting your friends you can hit 100% of the notes on expert. [Hack n Mod]