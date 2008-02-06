How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Australia and NZ Get To Print Photo Books Through iPhoto

print_books20070807.jpg

I'm getting married in about 5 1/2 weeks time, and one of the most stressful parts of planning the wedding was choosing a photographer. Why? Because not only do you have to be happy with their photos, but you have to be happy with the way that they present their photos to you as well. And when you're paying anything upwards of $1500, you want to get the best you can.

Or, now, you can use iPhoto to create a wedding album yourself. Or any type of photo book, calendar, cards or just plain prints, for that matter. Sure, it's been available in the US for ages now, but Apple Australia have just announced the Australian launch of the service.

Other services have been available in Australia that offer a similar thing, but having it integrated straight into iPhoto makes it a lot easier than some of the other software solutions available. The price is also right - $39.99 gets you a hardcover, 10 page, double-sided 8.5 x 11 inch album, with additional double sided pages costing $1.29 each. Extra one-sided pages go for $1.99 each. There are also softcover and wire bound options for even less.

If calendars are more your thing, $27 gets you a 12 month calendar of your own design. And if you're just after prints, a standard 6x4 will cost you 29c, with sizes going up to 20 x 30 inch posters for $40.

There was no information on where or who actually prints your photos, and I'm waiting on Apple to get back to me with that information. But one thing's for sure - when I do get all my wedding photos back, I'll almost certainly be creating some albums of my own...

[Apple Australia]

