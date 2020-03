Stripped down mobile powered by everyday movement? Sounds good. Looks... ahhh...straight out of an overblown late 80s sci-fi novel mutilated by early 90s CGI. The description was even promising.

"It's all made of aluminum and glass...Power comes from kinetic energy similar to that found in watches that use oscillating weight to power a mainspring." If only it could capture the energy of the sheer ugly its shell puts out, it'd never run out of juice. And a bonus shot for the blind:

[Yanko]