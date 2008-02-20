ASUS Nova P22 Mac Mini Clone Now on Sale

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

ASUS's P22 Nova is a small (9x7x2 in, under 4 lbs.), attractive PC designed for the living room. Like we've mentioned before, It has a 1.86 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 160 GB HDD, Slot Loading DVD Burner, Bluetooth, 1 GB RAM and 802.11n WLAN. The cool thing is it has built in Hi-Fi Speakers, providing something more than TV speakers if you lack a 5.1 setup. Now it's available in North America for US$899. [ASUS]

asus_p22_2.jpgimage003.jpgimage002.jpg

Specifications P22

CPU
Intel Core 2 Duo E6320 1.86 GHz, 1066 MHz FSB

Chipset
Intel 946GZ + ICH7

Graphics
Intel GMA 3000

OS
Windows Vista Home Premium

Wireless LAN
802.11n

Bluetooth
Built-in Bluetooth 2.0 + EDR

Memory
1 GB DDR2 667

Hard Drive
160 GB SATA2, 5400 RPM

Optical Drive
Slim Slot-loading 16X DVD Super-multi

Ethernet
10/100/1000 Mbps

Front Panel
- HiFi Speaker
- Touch Sensor Power Switch (with LED Light)
- Touch Sensor Drive Eject Button

Rear Port Connector
- USB 2.0 x 4
- VGA out (adapter)
- Microphone x 1
- DVI-I Out
- RJ 45 x 1
- DC Power in x 1
- 5.1 Channel Digital Audio Optical Out x 1 (Sur. R/L)
- 5.1 Channel Digital Audio Optical In x 1 (Sub/Center)

Weight
3.92 lbs.

Intel ViiV Technology
Yes

Dimensions
9" x 7.2" x 2"

Accessory
- IR Microsoft Certified Remote Controller
- Stand for vertical placement
- SPIDF Adapter

