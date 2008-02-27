Aroma Waker Early Morning Scratch 'n' Sniff Technology



Aroma Waker is a not-so-cunningly-named alarm clock that wakes you by emitting aromatherapy scents at a preset time. Its actually got two heated scent pots, so you can have a second dose of smells later in the day— perhaps to remind you it's lunchtime, to feed the cat, or a "warm welcome from a hard day's work" as designers Abiogenesis suggest. So, fragrant Giz readers, how would you like your olfactory glands to be aroused this morning?

The Aroma Waker is just a design concept, sadly, but a prototype is showing at the Wellcome Trust Sleeping and Dreaming exhibition in London until March 10th. [Abiogenesis via Yanko design]