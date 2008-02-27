Apple's New MacBook & MacBook Pro Australian Pricing

It was a pretty safe bet that the MacBook Pro would be getting updated with the multi-touch interface soon. I'm just glad I decided not to buy a MacBook Pro last month when I needed a new computer – I'd be pretty pissed off now if I had. Not just because of the spec bump, but the price drop is what really makes it burn.

A full rundown of the new prices on standard configurations is below:13-Inch White MacBook 2.1GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 1GB Memory 120GB hard drive Combo Drive RRP: $1,499

13-inch White MacBook 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 2GB Memory 160GB Hard drive Double-layer SuperDrive RRP:$1,799

13-inch Black MacBook 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 2GB Memory 250GB Hard drive Double-layer SuperDrive RRP: $2,099

15-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 2GB Memory 200GB Hard drive Double Layer SuperDrive NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT with 256MB RRP: $2,699

15-inch MacBook Pro 2.5GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 2GB Memory 250GB hard drive Double-layer SuperDrive NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT with 512MB RRP: $3,399

17-inch MacBook Pro 2.5GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 2GB Memory 250GB hard drive Double-layer SuperDrive NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT with 512MB RRP: $3,799

And in case any of you were wondering about the remote, it's a $29 optional extra down here. Yep, a nicy tidy little profit for Apple there.