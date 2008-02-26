Apple Store is Down Worldwide

It's starting. From New Zealand to Spain to the US, the Apple Store is down throughout the world. We will see if the rumours are right or wrong, and MacBook, MacBook Pros and other goodies materialise. We will be updating you through the day, but in the meantime, some people who claim to work at Best Buy keep sending us new printouts of new product stock manifests and god knows what:

I mean, come on, what the heck is an iFlip now? A codename for the MacBooks? Is someone at Best Buy flipping? Please place your bets in the comments. [Thanks Ben]