Apple Second Only To Wal-Mart in Music Sales, But For How Long?

Apple just slipped out a second press release this AM bragging that, according to NPD, it is now the #2 music retailer in the US, behind the megalithic Wal-Mart.

Apple also boasts 50 million iTunes customers and over 4 billion tracks sold. It's a nice celebratory email, based on solid facts, but it hides some serious insecurities: things might not remain this rosy for long.

More and more people will soon discover Amazon's download store, with higher-res, lower-priced non-DRM MP3s, plus automatic loading into iTunes. Many iPod owners will also be drawn to Wal-Mart's own increasingly busy download department, though in our Battlemodo we decided Amazon was the better bet.

You can't get just anything DRM-free yet, and iTunes still has some sweet exclusives, but with stronger support from all four major labels, Amazon is bound to overtake iTunes by and by, and Wal-Mart may easily expand its lead.

