Apple Protects Gaming Trademark

According to a trademark application, Apple has recently updated their "Apple" trademark in relation to:

...hand-held units for playing electronic games; hand-held units for playing video games; stand alone video game machines; electronic games other than those adapted for use with television receivers only; LCD game machines; electronic educational game machines; toys, namely battery-powered computer games.

So does this mean we'll be seeing a sweet new Apple handheld gaming device to counter the likes of Sony and Nintendo? Doubtfully. It's more likely that Apple is keeping their options open and/or playing a bit defensively with the trademarking world.

And besides, any Apple die hard knows by now that the company will always let you down when it comes to video games. Every few years when they announce new partnerships with developers like id, it's just to keep the hybrid 50% hardcore gamer 50% Apple fanboy from shooting himself. [trademork]