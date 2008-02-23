Antique R2-D2 Comes from an Era of Beer Baron Space Pirates

This Antique D2 project is a homemade, one-of-a-kind R2-D2, if R2 was made in an era when barrels were used as bodies for helper robots. Which is to say in an era that never existed, but I suppose that's what makes it fun, right?

The detail on the model is really what makes this project stand out. It clearly had loads of work put into it, with the tiny valves on the front, pneumatic legs and grating on the top of the dome.

The creator doesn't quite know what he's going to do with it, as he doesn't just want to shill it on eBay. He's considering a raffle of some kind with proceeds going to charity, so if this is the kind of thing you'd like to decorate your apartment with, be sure to check on the deviantART thread to see if you've got a shot. [Deviant Art]