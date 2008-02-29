Andy Rubin Shows Off Quake, Google Maps Street View On Android



Here's a video of Andy Rubin, the Android head honcho at Google, showing off a build of the new mobile OS on a touchscreen phone to the BBCs Darren waters. It's interesting, with things like Doom Quake and Google Maps Street View looking pretty great, especially on a phone running at 300 Mhz (half of the iPhone's processing power). It's not perfect, but it's also not ready for prime time, so we'll give them the benefit of the doubt on some of the janky-looking elements of the OS. Thoughts? [BBC via BB Gadgets]