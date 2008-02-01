Digital photo frames were the spammiest product spam at CES, lurking around every corner with their crappiness so I still have a biley taste in my mouth. SmartParts' efforts to pile crappy function atop crappy function with a built-in photo printer, unsurprisingly just amounts to one big crapgasm. On the front, it looks like any other generic frame, but peer behind its faux-elegant bezel and you'll see some serious junk in the trunk.
An Unfortunate Grope of SmartParts' Fugly Digital Photo Frame/Printer
