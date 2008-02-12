An Apartment's Worth of Furniture In a Box

I've moved ten times in the last nine years, which means I know quite well how much of a pain it is to pack up an entire apartment's worth of stuff and drag it into a new place. If I had this Casulo, however, moving would be cake, as long as I didn't mind sleeping on a tiny bed sitting on a little stool for 8 hours a day. Nevertheless, this design idea is fantastic and actually won the "Abraham & David Roentgen Award" last year for being so great. You actually get a desk, bed, shelves, dresser, and some other random boxes in the package. Hit the jump for video of the amazing process.

[Project Page via Treehugger]