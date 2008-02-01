Amazon Plans to Buy Audible

It seems like a cozy fit: Amazon.com, the beloved mega bookseller, plans to by Audible.com, the biggest (only?) digital distributor of audiobooks. The news release itself describes the terms of the deal (US$300 million in cash) but doesn't really outline Amazon's ultimate plans. Amazon does, notably, take this opportunity to plug the Kindle, giving us an idea that any refresh to the Kindle's OS will involve a more full-featured audio player. No word, however, on whether or not Amazon will insist its new subsidiary distribute files in DRM-free MP3. Wouldn't that be nice? [Amazon PR]