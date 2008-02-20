Alter-G Anti-Gravity Treadmill Approved by the FDA

The Alter-G treadmill has been given the greenlight by the FDA for classification as a medical device. The powers that be were no doubt swept away by the treadmills ability to reduce the weight of the user by as much as 80% (In 1% increments) using a NASA designed air pressure regulation system.

The best part about the technology is that the user is free to wallk, jog, or run with a full-range of motion in both the upper and lower body. And the design of the enclosure is such that the user feels very little of the force needed to hold their weight. It will probably cost a fortune, but a device like this should find a home in plenty of medical facilities and gyms (hopefully) in the near future. Naturally, the Alter-G has the potential to be an invaluable tool for injured patients and the elderly, but it would be an exceptional tool to get those who are just plain fat and out of shape up and moving. [Alter-G via MedGadget]