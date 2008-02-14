All Your Batteries Belong to Thanko's Jawsome USB Charger

Like an adjustable electric anti-vampire, Thanko's new universal charger has jaws that let it clamp onto, and juice-up, almost any battery from your gadget shelf. Drawing power from USB, like all the best Thanko stuff, it's even got lights that indicate when it's charging and when the batteries are full. Another pic and how it works after the jump.



Inside that plastic jaw are a pair of adjustable arms with contact teeth on the end, so it can adapt to different battery configurations and sizes. While it certainly seems convenient, and might save you carrying around loads of chargers when you travel, how does it cope with varying battery voltages and currents, eh? Answer me that, Thanko. The universal charger is available in Japan for around US$18. [Newlaunches]