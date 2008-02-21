AI Tech Racers: Danger Dodging Slot Cars

These AI Tech Racers from Tomy are some of the more interesting slot-style racecars we've seen. The cars have built-in sensors to detect and avoid obstacles in their path—provided they have room to maneuver—and as a result, they can fly around a track without being locked into slots. Once started, the cars ride on their own, but you can give them a speed burst or hit the brakes if needed. Hit the jump to see these babies in action.



Cars cost US$13 apiece, while sets ranging US$35-$100 come with one or two. The top of the line set includes two exclusive cars, 29 track pieces and an electronic lap counter. The line will be out in July, so start making your model oil slicks, boulders, and traffic cones now. [Tomy]