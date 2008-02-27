A Steam-Powered Battery Charger Seems Really Practical

You read that right. It's a steam-powered battery charger. Yeah, this is something we can picture everyone building on their own.

Before you go and ridicule these people with emails they'll probably never read (because they're insane mountain people), the charger doesn't charge your standard AA batteries. It charges a 48V battery bank. You know, to power their house. It's the same battery bank that they use solar arrays and wind turbines to charge when not using that steam engine. Because they're crazy hippies that none of us can relate to. [Other Power via Boing Boing]