A Robot That Pumps Your Gas, At Long Last

gasrobot1.jpgGod, don't you just hate pumping gas? I mean, you work so hard to be sitting down for as much of the day as possible, be it at your desk, on the couch or behind the wheel, and then you end up having to stand on your legs when you need to refuel. Gross! Well, the days of you pumping your own gas might be coming to an end, as the Dutch have built a gas-pumping robot that takes all the effort out of the exercise.

The $111,100 contraption comes loaded with a database of where the tank is located on cars, allowing it to open the tank door, unscrew the cap and then gingerly insert the nozzle without scratching up the paint. It'll allow you to keep the stink of gasoline off your hands and will let you stay in your toasty car when the weather is lousy, which is good, although I can't really imagine too many gas stations willing to drop six figures on such a device. We'll see! [Reuters]

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

