A Phone so Soft and Squeezable, You Will Want to Replace Your Charmin With It

The "Softphone" concept phone from designer Quian Jiang utilises a series of discs with electronically wired cotton fabric stretched in between. The benefit to a phone like this would be that one could fold up the keyboard to save space while the bulk of the electronics are housed inside a tiny clip made out of silica—which would also be soft. Another potential benefit is that the phone could be squeezed to engage actions like ending a call.

And since the phone is so squeezably soft, you can rest assured in the knowledge that if you were caught in a code red situation with no toilet paper in sight, you always have a backup option. As mentioned, the Softphone is a concept device at the moment, and while a pliable phone is certainly a viable idea, my guess is that this particular version will not be on store shelves anytime soon. [Yanko Design]