A Different Samsung Portable, the Video Projector MBP-100

This week, Samsung has been dishing out a load of new mobiles, so the MBP-100 is a welcome change from all that. This little cigarette box-sized portable projector is a precursor to built-in micro-projectors in devices. The MBP-100 connects up to your phone or MP4 player and can throw any image up to a 20 inches for an impromptu wall show. No price info yet, but expect it to hit the Korean market first, some time next month. [Aving via Engadget]