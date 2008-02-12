This week, Samsung has been dishing out a load of new mobiles, so the MBP-100 is a welcome change from all that. This little cigarette box-sized portable projector is a precursor to built-in micro-projectors in devices. The MBP-100 connects up to your phone or MP4 player and can throw any image up to a 20 inches for an impromptu wall show. No price info yet, but expect it to hit the Korean market first, some time next month. [Aving via Engadget]
A Different Samsung Portable, the Video Projector MBP-100
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.