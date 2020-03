According to a new Amazon product page, the 8G Asus Eee PC is once again up for sale. The 8G was recently delayed after "minor hardware issues", which explains the three to six weeks ship estimate. Amazon appears to be the only site giving a ship date, so if you've been waiting for a 8 GB Eee, it's US$542.99 with black as the only colour option and your gonna have to wait a month to get it. [Amazon via EeeUser]