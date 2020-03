The fact that stores everywhere, including Sony's own SonyStyle, were dropping the 80GB seemed to point to a conclusion that the 80GB was on its way out. Not exactly. As we found out today, the 80GB version is going to be back on June 12, but it's going to be packed with a copy of Metal Gear Solid 4 and a DualShock 3 controller. All this for the same price of $499. Yes ma'am. [Kotaku]