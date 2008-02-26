686 Snow Tool Belt Just Needs Batarangs

In our never-ending quest of building our own super-powered utility belt, we came across this 686 Snow Toolbelt. While appearing to be a normal pant-holder-upper, this snowboarder waistpiece is really packing two screwdrivers, a hex socket wrench and one ever-useful bottle opener. BoingBoing's Cory Doctorow quite literally tried one on for size and has been pleased with the results. And at around US$20, it's really no more expensive than the non-geek version would cost you at the Gap (though admittedly, Gap gives you a free tool with every purchase). [product via boingboing]