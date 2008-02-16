60 Second Charcoal Starter is Not a Bunch Of Hot Air...Wait, Yes It Is

I think that most people will agree that charcoal grilled burgers taste better, but getting those little briquette bastards to light can be more trouble than it is worth. Fortunately, there are dangerous man-tools out there that can help get the job done. Hammacher has just such a device—in fact, they claim that their starter can ignite charcoal in 60 seconds without lighter fluid using air that is heated to 699 degrees Celcius. Unfortunately, that kind of power requires an AC wall outlet, so you will be on a short leash when grilling outdoors. Available for US$80. [Hammacher via Uberreview via DVICE]