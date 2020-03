I love convergence when it comes to gadgets—especially when food is involved. If you agree, feast your eyes on this 4-in-1 Hot Dog Maker. As the name implies, it will cook your hot dogs—but it doesn't stop there. It can also make popcorn, boil eggs, warm your buns, and steam your foodstuffs. Are you clutching your chest in excitement yet? You soon will be because this mechanised heart attack maker will only set you back $US29.48. [Spilsbury]