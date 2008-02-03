3-Year-Old Summarises Star Wars

We've written our share of words on Star Wars, Star Wars LEGO, Star Wars lightsabers, Star Wars lightsaber clubs, and Star Wars iPhones...but even still, we're not as prolifically spoken as this 3-year-old girl who recounts the Star Wars to her father.

Later, it's he who tells the story behind her filming:

She explained the whole movie to me in much greater detail but unfortunately I didn't have the camera going. When I finally caught her talking about the movie again she delivered this truncated, but still funny, version...Believe it or not, she has seen the movie only once, and I spread it out over three days so it wouldn't be too much all at once for her.

Gentlemen, we have a future heartbreaker on our hands. Shield your 3-year-old sons. Trust us, she's out of their league. [via crunchgear]