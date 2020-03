Citibank is claiming that we'll see a 3G iPhone in the US within 6 months. They argue that:

1. Apple's iPhone inventory is low

2. Europe wants a 3G iPhone

But at the same time, many are pointing out that a 3G iPhone may never come to the US, and instead AT&T would offer iPhone users a piece of their sweet 700mHz cake for Wi-Fi anywhere. Boy oh boy. Isn't all this speculation fun? [macworld via crunchgear]