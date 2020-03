Yes, SSDs are dropping in price, but that doesn't mean you can in any way afford BiTMICRO's new 1.6TB SSD. Yes, that's a T for Terabyte there, folks. It's the biggest SSD yet, and while no price was announced, it's a safe assumption that it's absolutely bananas. But hey, if they can make it now for lots of money that just means they'll be able to make it in the future for a lot less money, so it's good news for the long run. [Ubergizmo]