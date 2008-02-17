US$140,000 Hot Wheels Is Most Expensive Tiny Toy Car Ever

This US$140,000 Hot Wheels car is allegedly the most expensive toy car in the world, created to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Mattel's tiny cars and show why Humanity has way too much free time. Why is it so expensive? As you can see in the glittery images, it is all about the 23-carat bling-bling.

The car has 2,700 blue, black, and white diamonds covering its 18-karat white gold frame. The blue diamonds are used to mimic the Hot Wheels Spectraframe blue paint, while black and white diamonds cover the underbelly and for the engine. For the brake lights, they used rubies.

Hot Wheels® Kicks off 40th Anniversary with Unveil of Diamond-Encrusted Car at New York Toy Fair Year-Long Celebration Activities Include Designer's Challenge™ Die-Cast Car Line, Cross Country Road Trip and Auction of One-of-a-Kind Jeweled Car American International Toy Fair 2008

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Hot Wheels® today announced its year-long plans to celebrate the brand's 40-year heritage at the 105th American International Toy Fair®. Anniversary activities were kicked off with the unveiling of a custom jeweled 1:64-scale Hot Wheels® car, designed by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. This one-of-a-kind car, the most expensive in Hot Wheels® history, was made to commemorate the production of the 4 billionth Hot Wheels® vehicle. The diamonds on the custom-made jeweled car, valued at $140,000, total more than 2,700 and weigh nearly 23 carats in total weight. The car is cast in 18-karat white gold with the majority of the vehicle detailed with micro pave-set brilliant blue diamonds, mimicking the Hot Wheels® Spectraflame® blue paint. Under the functional hood, the engine showcases additional micro pave-set white and black diamonds. The Hot Wheels® flame logo found on the underbelly of the car is lined with white and black diamonds. Red rubies are set as the tail lights, while black diamonds and red enamel create the "red line" tires. The custom-made case that houses the jewel-encrusted vehicle also holds 40 individual white diamonds, signifying each year in the legacy of Hot Wheels®. "Collaborating with Mattel on the jeweled Hot Wheels car was a dream project for me," said Jason Arasheben, president & CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills. "The car is truly spectacular and will be a brilliant addition to anyone's collection." The vehicle was unveiled by multi-platinum recording artist and car enthusiast, Nick Lachey, who grew up playing with the die-cast car line. In late 2008, this unique Hot Wheels® vehicle will be auctioned off to benefit Lachey's charity of choice, Big Brothers Big Sisters. "Since its introduction, Hot Wheels has revolutionized boys' toys and inspired automotive trends," said Tim Kilpin, general manager and senior vice president, Boys and Entertainment, Mattel Brands. "The historic activities we have planned are a fitting tribute to the brand's heritage and will allow us, and our fans, to celebrate this milestone year in true Hot Wheels style."

[Daily Stab]