XFPS Mouse and Keyboard Adapter Now Available For PS3

ps3xfps.jpgThe XFPS adapter that lets you plug in a USB or PS2 mouse and keyboard and map it to the appropriate commands on your PlayStation 3 controller is now available. This thing made sense when it was released for the Xbox 360 (which doesn't support a mouse and keyboard in ANY game), but why would you need it for the PS3? Because although there are loads of USB ports, only a handful of games (UT3, Resistance) let you actually use something else besides the standard controller to play. It also lets you plug in PlayStation 2 DualShocks. The only downside? It's US$99. [TotalConsole]

PS3 XCM XFPS RATE UP ADAPTER 1.jpgPS3 XCM XFPS RATE UP ADAPTER 2.jpgPS3 XCM XFPS RATE UP ADAPTER 3.jpgPS3 XCM XFPS RATE UP ADAPTER 5.jpgPS3 XCM XFPS RATE UP ADAPTER 6.jpgPS3 XCM XFPS RATE UP ADAPTER 4.jpg

