XFPS Mouse and Keyboard Adapter Now Available For PS3

The XFPS adapter that lets you plug in a USB or PS2 mouse and keyboard and map it to the appropriate commands on your PlayStation 3 controller is now available. This thing made sense when it was released for the Xbox 360 (which doesn't support a mouse and keyboard in ANY game), but why would you need it for the PS3? Because although there are loads of USB ports, only a handful of games (UT3, Resistance) let you actually use something else besides the standard controller to play. It also lets you plug in PlayStation 2 DualShocks. The only downside? It's US$99. [TotalConsole]