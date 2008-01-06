WowWee Replaces the Robosapien with the Tribot Friend-Replacement Robot

This WowWee Tribot is the replacement for last year's Robosapien, a fun-loving, (probably cheesy) joke-telling robofriend to fill the voids of your lonely nights. It plays games that require you to move it around in certain patterns, and its three wheels give it a pretty decent range of movement. It also has a motion-sensing controller, allowing you to move it forwards and backwards by simply tilting it where you want to go. The price for companionship will be $US99.99 when the Tribot goes on sale this summer.