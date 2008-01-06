WowWee Bladestar Autonomous Helicopter and Waiter-Decapitation Device

This is the new WowWee FlyTech Bladestar, an R/C helicopter-type toy that can also fly around "autonomously," avoiding walls and faces using an IR beam. You still need to pay attention to it, however, as it'll keep flying higher and higher unless you tell it to stay low, otherwise it'll fly too close to the sun and melt its delicate, delicate blades. If you're flying it manually you've gotta be careful or you might take out a waiter or two, as our friend from WowWee managed to do pretty quickly. It'll be on sale next month at Target (and only at Target, for some reason) for $US50.