A young man in Ghana answered his mobile phone that was charging from a wall jack and was met with the full electrical current of his home's wiring. He was knocked out but still had a weak heartbeat. His parents rushed him to the emergency room where he was proclaimed dead on arrival. The remains of the phone look to have been from a Nokia, but the good news is that we know such incidents aren't the norm or, like, everyone in the whole world would be dead right now. [modernghana]