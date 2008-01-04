World's Tallest Elevator Tower Opens in Japan to Much Polite Applause, Bowing

The world's tallest elevator testing tower has just opened in Inazawa City, Japan, and is named Solae. Why would you build a tower just to test elevators? Because the world's tallest buildings (including Taipei 101, which I rode in last year) have a need to install elevators that take you from floor 1 to floor "high" really fast. Solae will be used by Mitsubishi to test their latest drives, gears and cables in a controlled environment instead of say, a mall in downtown Tokyo. If Mitsubishi can lift me 100 stories in a minute, they can figure out a way to build a better looking Galant. [BBC]