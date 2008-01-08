How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wooden Art Deco Old-Tyme Clock Casemod

artdecocasemod2008.jpgThe world's number one consumer of wood for casemods, Jeffrey Stephenson, has created another machine called the Pico Bayard. It's got a 1GHz Via C7 CPU, an 8-inch EarthLCD touchscreen LCD on the front, 1GB Crucial DDR2 memory, and integrated Wi-Fi.

Case Mod Top ViewCase Mod Front ViewCase Mod Back View

The most important part is how this guy looks, and it looks great with flame mahogany and chrome accents. It looks like an old clock, but it's inspired by French clockmaker Bayard and takes art deco cues as well. Definitely another classy addition to Jeffrey's wooden stable. [Jeffrey Stephenson]

