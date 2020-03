Understandably, the near sighted, big breasted, and fat gutted amongst us can have some trouble seeing the readout on a conventional scale. Thankfully, the Eye Level Wireless Scale can help with a handheld or wall mountable remote infrared LCD that displays the weight calculated on the four sensor scale. Never think of those big breasts as a curse again! Available starting tomorrow for $US39.98. [Product Page via Random Good Stuff]